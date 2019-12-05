State lawmakers talk hot topic issues

Today, state lawmakers met at Holiday Inn Rushmore Plaza to discuss hot topics for the upcoming 2020 South Dakota legislative sessions.

The legislative outlook was sponsored by Pennington County Republican Women and was the second of two events to discuss hot topics.

The lawmakers were each given 5 minutes to present their topics and attendees were given the opportunity to ask questions after the presentations and updates were given from members of the governor's and representatives' offices.

Meth and hemp were two highly discussed topics, as well as budget issues.

"And so the budget's going to be a big concern and there are some zero percent pay increases that she should probably take a look at if that's right. But you know, we only have so much money, but we're going to have to just try to get the budget figured out, and see what the agriculture income is going to finally be after the harvest, because they still have a lot of corn that isn't harvested," said Representative Tim Goodwin, (R) District 30.

Representative Mike Diedrich, (R) District 34, also spoke about programs for domestic violence victim support and changes to make leaving domestic violence situations easier for victims.

"What we're proposing to do is to allow a victim of domestic violence to terminate their lease prior to the end of the lease, without incurring early termination charges," said Diedrich. "That would enable the victim to move to a location that's safer."

The 2020 South Dakota legislative session begins on January 14 with the State of the State and continues through the end of March.