State Prison inmate placed on escape status

State prison inmate Dylan White Face has been placed on escape status.

White Face left his community service job site without authorization on August 1.

White Face is a 23-year-old Native American male. He is 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs approximately 166 lbs.

White Face is serving a two concurrent sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of Pennington County.

Contact law enforcement if you see White Face or know of his whereabouts.

Failure to return following assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.