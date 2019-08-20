Stagebarn Middle School has custom cop cruiser

The 2019 school year is about to roll out next week for students at Stagebarn Middle School in Summerset... and rolling alongside is a new car...sure to catch a lot of attention.

This will be the second year of classes at Stagebarn.

To help build a bond in the community, today was the unveiling of a custom-designed cop car.

One of the school's teachers designed the car and says it took a couple of months of redesigns and communication with the Summerset Police before arriving at the final design.

The hood of the car features school liaison officer Brandy Palmer and a student of the school.

It also gives law enforcement a chance to build a bond with students at an early age.

"I think it is going to be really beneficial, community policing is a huge thing for our department, and when I am in the school I hope they are as excited for it as I am." Brandy Palmer school liaison officer

For Brian Palmer, an ISS coordinator at the school, the hood is designed to look ahead to the future of the school -- and it took a lot of work to get the concept and design to come together.

"We did a couple of photoshoots and did some green screen work and did some shots of the school then merged the two together."

The design scheme also uses the school's colors and features Stallions, the school's mascot.