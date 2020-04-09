Staff sees an increase in calls at WAVI

Starting this week, the staff at Working Against Violence has seen a steady increase in calls.

Some of the inquiries range from what someone should do if they need shelter to how to prepare if something were to happen.

Development Director for WAVI, Kristina Simmons says they expected to see more calls because usually, anytime there is a crisis, the need for services often increases.

As time goes on, Simmons says they are expecting, even more, calls to come in, but they're prepared.

Now at this moment, they still have room in their shelter and have no plans to close. Simmons added that they continue to educate their residents about the importance of washing their hands and maintaining social distance.

"Think about isolation already as a form of control, and now you put even bigger isolation on top of that from this pandemic we're facing; it's just like another tool,” says Simmons.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can call the

National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or head to

WAVI.

Staff at WAVI is also creating a Wall of Hope at the shelter. This is designed to encourage the residents. If you’re interested in contributing, all you have to do is write a letter, create a drawing or write down words of encouragement. You can mail those items to 527 Quincy Street in Rapid City or email them to Kristinas@wavi.org.