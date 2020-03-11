Staff from the Rapid City Transit System is reminding the public that it's still safe for people to use public transportation

Despite more coronavirus cases in South Dakota, staff for the Rapid City Transit system say operations will continue.

The division manager for the Rapid City transit system, Megan Gould, is reminding the public that it's still safe for people to use public transportation.

Gould says they're doing everything they can to make sure the buses are clean.

When it comes to cleaning supplies, they are always available for drivers to clean their buses, and Gould says they have recently got more supplies, not just because of the coronavirus, but as a standard procedure.

"Advised the drivers that they can take the disinfectants and the hand wipes and the hand sanitizers and make sure their buses are stocked and cleaned up as they get time throughout their days. And wipe everything down," says Gould.

Gould says it's essential to keep the transit system operating during this time because many people rely on it.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.