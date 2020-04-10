Staff at Timmons Market continues to take the right steps to protect their customers and staff

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many people are heading to the stores to stock up on essential items.

Timmons Market is a popular spot in Rapid City, and to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the store is encouraging customers to only have one person per family come in and shop.

Staff introduced the new safety protocol about a week ago, and it's designed to protect their customers and staff.

The owner of Timmons, Dan Bruner, says they have installed sneeze guards in front of the registers while providing their staff members with masks.

Timmons is also providing online ordering with curbside pickup, where staff members will bring out the items and then load them in your car.

"A little bit of personal sacrifice for the greater good of everybody. That's why we encourage just one person per family to come out and do your shopping. If that doesn't work for you, go play in the yard, submit the order, and we will do the work for you," says Bruner.

Bruner says staff is also taking proper precautions by washing their hands and social distancing.