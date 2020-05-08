Staff at Loyal Plumbing continue to get the job done during the pandemic

Despite more people staying home, plumbing issues can still happen.

The general manager of Loyal Plumbing, Jason White, says business has been about the same during the pandemic, and they're staying pretty busy.

According to White, they've seen more sewer lines getting clogged or broken, and the reason could be people are using their bathrooms and plumbing more often.

Now when workers do go into homes, they're taking extra precautions.

And due to social distancing, the staff started a program called "plumber in a pocket."

If someone doesn't feel comfortable having a tech in their home, they can set up a meeting through zoom, and a tech can walk them through the steps to diagnose problems and try to fix it.

"So that's had some good traction and good results. And it's kind of cost savings for people with the economy and stuff and some people wondering how they will get stuffed fixed. So it's been nice for them to have that," says White.

White says they do about two zoom calls a week and says most people don't want to mess with the plumbing themselves.