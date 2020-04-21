Staff and guest at the Hope Center are adjusting to the new norm

To follow proper social distancing, the Hope Center has provided services outside since April third.

Executive director Melanie Timm says it's been a bit of an adjustment, and there was some confusion at the start, but now they're in a pretty good spot.

Guests can still access different services like mail, messages, and hygiene kits, as well as meals by walking up to the window and telling staff what they may need.

Timm says they see about 250 people a day, and that number has stayed consistent.

Last week the Hope Center started providing food boxes at the end of the day and have been giving out 30 to 60 boxes based on what they have available.

"Feeding South Dakota has been very instrumental in allowing us to do that. And it has been a nice addition of services that we're able to provide now," says Timm.

Timm says a lot of guests are requesting masks, and if anyone can donate some, it would be much appreciated.