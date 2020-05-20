St. Thomas More puts on virtual production

The pandemic didn't stop one high school drama department from putting on their Spring production.

St. Thomas More students will be putting on a play entitled "It Happens Every Summer" on May 21st.

The only catch, students will be acting from their respective homes while the play is streaming live on a YouTube platform.

To go on and off stage, high schoolers will turn their monitors on and off, and some actors will even be in costume. Students loved this idea and were excited they would still be able to perform, even if it wasn't on stage.

The drama teacher, Angela Weber, says she was nervous about being able to pull this off but received a lot of help from an online "webinar."

"A producer from New York said 'nobody is stepping up and I want to offer this to anybody so we can make it easy for people to perform,'" says Weber. "People didn't get to do their shows, and so they set up the Zoom platform, private YouTube platform and a website for us to fill in."

St. Thomas More's production of "It Happens Every Summer" airs live May 21st at 7 p.m.

You can register to watch the play here.

