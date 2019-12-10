Spy Harder: Patriots caught videotaping in Spygate sequel

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says neither he nor his coaching staff has watched any video footage shot by an in-house production team now at the center of an NFL investigation.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the media following an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The team acknowledges it should not have been filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline at a recent game.

Belichick says he was not involved and was unaware of what happened during the Bengals’ game last weekend in Cleveland.

Belichick says he was informed the following day.

The Patriots say a crew producing a web series inappropriately filmed the field as part of a feature on the scouting department.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.