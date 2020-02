South Dakota voters might be able to weigh in on sports betting, if the state Legislature approves a Senate Joint Resolution to set up a vote.

The resolution, introduced by Sen. Bob Ewing (R-District 31), would put an amendment to the state Constitution in front of voters. Voter approval to amend the constitution is required before the Legislature would be able to allow sports betting in Deadwood.

As of Tuesday, no action has been taken on SJR 502.