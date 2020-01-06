Sports betting going in front of South Dakota legislation again

In May of 2018, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on sports betting and Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Asociation Mike Rodman has been on the frontlines with legalizing it in South Dakota.

"Which opened up the states to be able to start offering sports wagering and since that time there are fourteen states that now currently have sports wagering, another six that have approved it, and there are nine states that have active legislation to try to get it approved," said Rodman.

neighboring states like Montana and Wyoming are already on track to start sports wagering this spring leaving South Dakotans to head out of state.

"The competition around us with Iowa starting in August, last month in November they did fifty-six million dollars worth of sports wagering. It's very clear that people have the opportunity to legally bet on sports, they want to do that and we just want to give our customers here in South Dakota that same opportunity," said Rodman.

In 2019, sports wagering went before the legislature and passed in the Senate, but fell short of votes in the House of Representatives.

Fast forward to this year, the Deadwood Gaming Association will be trying again in mid-January to get the legalization of sports wagering on the 2020 November ballot.

"If the voters approved it, then we would go back to the 2021 legislature and they would promulgate the rules for it and put the parameters in at that point in time and then we would able to start doing sports wagering July first of 2021," said Rodman.

