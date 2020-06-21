Sports betting campaign continues, despite COVID-19 delays

There will be a question on the South Dakota ballot this November about a constitutional amendment for sports betting in Deadwood.

The pandemic has halted the campaign effort to spread information and educate people about sports betting.

Mike Rodman, with the Deadwood Gaming Association, said the campaign will start back up later in the summer

Despite the delay, Rodman is still excited for the election and thinks the regulations will be the tipping point in favor of passage.

"I think that most people would rather see that sports wagering happen in a safe, legal, regulated environment, than happening illegally," said Rodman. "And I think that's going to be the tipping point for the voters of South Dakota."

If passed, the sports betting rules will be decided by the state legislature, then sports betting will start in Deadwood on July 1, 2021.