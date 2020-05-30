Spirit of the bison: donation drive for Pine Ridge Reservation

Tatanka, or the bison, a creature that has been here long before all of us. Its spirit has inspired Tatanka: Story of the Bison, a history and cultural exhibit in Deadwood, to do something special.

"We have traditionally done a donation drive on Memorial Day Weekend, but this year, we decided to focus for Pine Ridge," Jay Ringelspaugh, the marketing director for Tatanka: Story of the Bison said. During Memorial Day Weekend, the exhibit offered free admission if the visitors bring in something to donate to the reservation. "It was, you know, people from Rapid, people from Spearfish, not just Lead-Deadwood, we had people from Belle Fourche, everyone coming in to help. Tourists donated cash donation," Ringelspaugh spoke of the good will of the Black Hills. Even though the holiday weekend is over, there are still people who just come in to drop off donation. When I visited the center on Saturday, two boxes of clothing were already sitting by the entrance. "It's not just what you see, the clothing..., so many people were so generous, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, things you just normally wouldn't think of in a donation drive, but it is all needed." This educational exhibit has decided to continue the donation drive and bring the items to Running Strong for American Indian Youth, an organization in Kyle.

"The bison was viewed for giving back and that the entire community prosper when everyone works together and that is why we are driven to be the spirit of tatanka and to give back and work together in unity with our fellow man," Ringelspaugh explains the inspiration for this effort. The staff believes that the spirit and the history behind American bison is important to pass on. "For example, a bison doesn't turn away from a storm and that is something they represent when bad times came they would face it head on," Ringelspaugh pointed out. To help people face the current storm, Tatanka staff wants to keep bringing goods to the community in need. "If you have something you want to give, please feel free to drop it off and we will take donations down as we get them."

