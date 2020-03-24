Special patrol car salutes to Special Olympians

Black Hills Harley-Davidson has always hosted Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics. The President of Black Hills Harley-Davidson Jim Burgess says the local law enforcement has been a big supporter of this event. And Pennington Sheriff's Office has introduced a new patrol vehicle that shows off the logos of local Special Olympic teams. Since the Polar Plunge has been postponed to June 6th, Sheriff Thom has told Burgess that it might be finally warm enough for him to jump! Special Olympian Josh Gilbert says he would like to help raise funds as well. The Sheriff's Office encourages anyone interested to sign up or help raise fund using this website: https://www.firstgiving.com/team/398915 or use the clickable link on this page.