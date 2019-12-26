Special minimum wage could be no more

It's a law that says people with significant disabilities should be paid according to their productivity and it could be wiped off the books.

Advocates say The special minimum wage provision under the Fair Labor Standards is a necessary tool for workers with significant disabilities making sure they are paid fairly. They claim hundreds of thousands of people benefit from the provision

But the government is looking into cutting it.

If that happens it will make disabled people compete with the general population. It's a concern for some Black Hills Works Clients.

Although it doesn't impact Mark Miller.

"I didn't like the idea of the bouncing back and forth hours. I mean I want to be able to have like a strict set of places to get off work and not have to chase after it," said Miller.

And also a set schedule.

But not all people are able to work competitively.

Andrea Serna is the President of the Black Hills Works Foundation.

"If you aren't able to keep up with competitive employment and you don't have this option, you don't have a job," said Serna.

In Rapid City, approximately 100 people have already lost their jobs...

"It's heartbreaking to listen to how productive they used to be and now they feel like they're a shell of themselves because that pride is gone. It would just be like you or me losing our job, it takes its toll on you emotionally and physically and it's a struggle," said Serna.

A grassroots organization of individuals known as A-Team USA is fighting the law's repeal.

