Special meeting on alderman's future coming on Tuesday

The future on the Rapid City Council is up in the air for Alderman Lisa Modrick.

She's facing a special session of the council next Tuesday to decide if any action will be taken against her after a code of conduct complaint was filed against her.

Rapid City Councilwoman Lisa Modrick faces a code of conduct inquiry following a business meeting between her employer, WestJet, and the Rapid City Regional Airport.

Both sides in the dispute were talking Thursday

This all started with a recorded meeting between Modrick and Airport Board President Darren Haar on December 10th.

Modrick says she felt intimidated and threatened by Haar at that meeting and on January 2nd asked for a meeting with Mayor Steve Allender to talk about it.

Haar secretly recorded that meeting with Modrick and that recording has led to a disagreement over whether she was threatened.

Thursday Modrick's attorney, Steve Beardsley, said under South Dakota law, the term threat has specific meaning and says it doesn't have to be verbal.

Beardsley also took issue with the way the city has handled the matter since then, saying the mayor ignored a request from Haar's lawyer for all of the parties to get together.to sit down to resolve the matter instead of taking the dispute public.

Beardsley says, "But this young lady was concerned enough to talk to the mayor and that's where she should have gone. She didn't go to the press, she didn't go, I don't want this to be public and embarrass Mr. Harr. She didn't go to a lawyer and say I want to sue someone. She went to where she is supposed to go and she told him in confidence and there were other people there. But she didn't call the cops, she didn't call an attorney. She did what she is supposed to do."

Beadsley says Modrick qualifies as a city employee, which means she is governed by the city employee handbook.

He says that means the city is legally bound to follow that handbook for a grievance procedure, which he says was not followed.

The city says that argument simply isn't correct.

City attorney Joel Landeen says, "Mr. Beardsley took a definition that if you look in the document was not meant to establish who is covered under the guide. It was meant to define a term within the guide and that term is only used in the provisions of FLMA and it determines how the term is applied under the policies for the FMLA. So I don't believe that language places alderman within the non-union guide"

Landeen says even if Modrick did qualify as a city employee under the handbook, that a harassment complaint would not be handled under that grievance procedure.

The next step is the special City Council session on Tuesday.

That's set for 1:30 in the afternoon at the LaCroix Hall at the Civic Center.

Landeen says the entire recording of the meeting between Lisa Modrick and Darren Haar will be played at that session on Tuesday along with a recording of a January 6th meeting with Modrick, Mayor Allender, Police Chief Karl Jegeris and the owners and attorney for Westjet, Modrick's employer.

Landeen says both sides will get a chance to present their case.

But he says they are not a court and will not be cross examining witnesses.