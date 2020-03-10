Special meeting on alderwoman Lisa Modrick's future heard Tuesday afternoon

The Rapid City Council is meeting in special session Tuesday afternoon at the Civic Center to decide the future of Ward One alderman Lisa Modrick.

Two recordings were played. The first recording heard included the Mayor Steve Allender, Lisa and Mike Modrick, and Linda Rydstrom the owner of West Jet.

It was Lisa Modrick's statement to the Mayor about her interactions with Airport Board President Darren Haar.

She says she felt threatened by Haar in this December 10 meeting. The second recording was the meeting between Darren Haar and Lisa Modrick that he recorded without her knowledge and when she alleges that he threatened her.

The second recording had very poor audio quality. Parts were almost impossible to understand and it sounded like the recording device was in Haar's pocket.

Laura Armstrong explained the recordings were heard out of chronological order so that individuals present could hear and understand the facts of what is going on, since the meeting with the mayor was easier to understand.

The tone of the recording between Haar and Modrick was intense. Modrick's people made a transcript of the recording, with notes where Modrick says certain statements were threatening, and notes trying to fill in some of the parts that were hard to understand.

Out of context and on paper, some of Haar's statements could be construed as threatening. At one point, Haar said, "I'm not "EXPLETIVE" around anymore!" and Modrick's notes said that she lost focus after he swore.

However, the tone and context of Haar's statement is important. The tone of this statement was not threatening, though it was intense.

When Haar had the opportunity to make a statement, he denied that he threatened Modrick. He says the only thing he ever wanted was to solve problems at the airport.

City Attorney Joel Landeen says the airport has a problem-- and it is West Jet and their actions.

Lisa Modrick spoke on her own behalf. She says she loves her job as an alderwoman and she apologized to Haar for how their meeting turned out.

The proceedings with continue throughout the evening.