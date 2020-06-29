Special election date set to decide the fate of the Jackpine Gypsies

A date has been set for a public vote to decide whether or not the land encompassing the Jackpine Gypsies race track should be annexed into the City of Sturgis.

A special council meeting was held Monday night, after the city received and approved the club's petition to put the annexation before the voters of Sturgis.

Due to a state statute, the council had to choose between the Tuesday right before, during, or immediately after the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally -- ultimately setting the date for the public vote on August 4th.

The Gypsies motorcycle club says they have told the city from the beginning, that they would push the annexation to a public vote. They feel that setting the vote right before the Rally is good news.

"It is kind of a continuation of the tone-deafness we have received from the city. I guess in that respect it is fitting. We are motorcycle races so we are competitive, and we won't go down without a fight. It is until the death for us," Says, Brett Winsell, Chairman of the board for the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club

Absentee voting will be available for the special election.