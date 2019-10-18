Special Olympics has area bowling tournament

"Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."

Bowling balls used during the Black Hills Area Traditional Bowling Tournament.

That's the oath of a Special Olympics Athlete.

Friday was the Black Hills Area Traditional Bowling Tournament. Athletes from Belle Fourche, Bison, Little Wound, Meade County, Pierre, Pine Ridge, Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, and the surrounding communities bowled singles at Meadowood Lanes in Rapid City.

There were more than 400 registered bowlers at today's tournament and this event wouldn't have been possible without the help of about 40 volunteers.

"What most people say about Special Olympics is that it's really competition in its purest form," said Cathy Grubb, from Special Olympics South Dakota. "Don't kid yourself, every athlete who's bowling here today wants to win a gold medal, but in the same respect, each athlete is so excited and happy just to be here and have the opportunity to show what they can do, and they celebrate each other as well as their own awards."

All of the athletes at this event are eligible to compete in the State bowling tournament in November in Aberdeen

Athletes range in age from eight all of the way up to their 70's. Some are quite accomplished bowlers, some use ramps to bowl. But all are welcome and excited to be there.

"What is wonderful is you see their faces light up, and the happiness and the joy that you see on their face because they hear their name. . . and just like any of us, whenever we receive recognition, it really pumps us up and it's so wonderful to see these athletes who are oftentimes overlooked."

Black Hills Area Unified Bowling Tournament is from 1-3 Saturday afternoon, where partner teams will compete.

