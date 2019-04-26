Special Olympics South Dakota holds annual Black Hills Area Spring Games

Special Olympics South Dakota held their annual Black Hills Area Spring Games Friday, in Rapid City.

Nearly 400 athletes from around the Black Hills and as far away as Little Wound gathered at Sioux Park to participate in a variety of track and field competitions.

This meet featured events such as the 50, 100 and 200 meter dash for wheelchairs, runners and walkers as well as as well high jump, long jump, relays, softball and tennis ball throws and shot put.

This event is a qualifier for some athletes to attend the State Summer games in Vermillion next month.

"Having the inclusive environment is critical to a community," said Shelly Wolfe, Coordinator for the Black Hills Area Spring Games. "It benefits our special needs population, it benefits our community as well and everybody gets something out of it that's good, that's positive. It's caring, it's kindness and it's just the whole day today is just sheer joy. That's what today is and everybody feels it, athletes, coaches, parents, spectators, volunteers and that's what it should be."

Saturday they will hold their Swim Meet at the Young Center at Black Hills State University in Spearfish from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. 75 athletes are expected to compete.