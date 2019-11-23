Spearfish teen killed in accident

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Spearfish teen was one of two people killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning north of Kennebec. The Patrol says 18-year old Damion Young of Spearfish and 17-year old Antonio Gunhammer of Sioux Falls died in the accident, while 18-year old Angel Stands of Sioux Falls sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Young was driving a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup north on South Dakota Highway 273 when the truck went off the road, into the ditch and rolled. All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle. Young and Gunhammer were pronounced dead at the scene. The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.