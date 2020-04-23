Spearfish residents howl at the moon

During the day Spearfish sounds like any normal community

but when the sun starts to set new sounds fill the air

"I used to work as a wildlife biologist and I've howled before to do a wolf count," Says, Kelly Harnett, neighborhood organizer

The Spearfish Howl is held every night at 8 o'clock,

"I just think it means something different to everyone and that's what I love about it, " Says, Kalene Anundson, Started Spearfish Howl at the Moon Facebook page

And like each person, every howl is unique

"Probably my four-year-old. He has a pretty wild how," Says, Anundson

" There is a family of six kids and two parents that live a street over and they are really loud," Says, Harnett

The key to being a good howler for your neighborhood?

" I went out one night and listened to them all howl, and the next time I went out and howled back at them and they howled louder." added, Harnett

"Howling and then making sure you are quiet so you can hear other people howling as well," added Anundson

the Facebook group "Spearfish Howl at the Moon" was started by Kalene Anundson after talking to her brother in Fort Collins