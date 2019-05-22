Spearfish recovers from May spring storm

Downed trees, power outages and tons of slushy roads made it a challenge in Spearfish during the storm.

City of Spearfish workers shovel snow on Main Street in Spearfish. (KOTA TV)

Dozens of power outages left most of Spearfish in the dark for a few hours. Black Hills Energy workers made their rounds to clear power lines in the area.

However, one college student is still eagerly waiting for her lights and water to turn back on.

"Our power went out and our trailer park runs on a well and so when the well doesn't have power we also have no water," Spearfish City Campground Worker Grace Baumgarten said.

Several City of Spearfish workers hiked up and down Main Street shoveling snow at every corner. Most of them constantly getting splattered by the slush when cars pass by.

Meanwhile, tow truck workers struggled to pull cars out that were wedged deep in the snow.

"It's just very disappointing. I looked out my window this morning I couldn't believe my eyes. It was like what there's these mountains of snow," Isabel Litzen, a Spearfish Campground worker, said.

Spearfish City Campground was littered with broken trees. Fortunately, none of the broken trees fell on any of the homes or the campground office.

However, the phone was constantly ringing as people called to cancel their stay. After booking all 57 spots on the campground for the weekend, there are 25 cancellations.

"Fingers crossed this is our last snow this season. I mean I was thinking it was going to be like a month ago. But, nope," Litzen said.