Spearfish re-opening public facilities

The city of Spearfish is scheduling to re-open public facilities and will begin to resume normal business operations, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Beginning Monday, May 18, city offices, as well as the cardio room, weight room and lookout room areas of the Spearfish Recreation Center, will re-open to the public. The city committee and council meetings have also resumed to in-person, on-site meetings at Spearfish City Hall.

Grace Balloch Memorial Library will re-open to the public no later than May 25, with occupancy limited to 30 patrons, not including staff. Hours at the library and the recreation center may be limited and the public is asked to check with Spearfish city’s website for any changes.

City facilities, including the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion, Snappers Club, log cabin, picnic shelters, etc. will be available to rent for events starting June 1 and after. The availability will be based on event size and the ability to sanitize the facilities between uses. Spearfish City Parks and Recreations paths remain open, with social distancing encouraged for users.

The city will be enhancing safety protocols that include, but do not limit the rearrangement of areas or equipment to allow everyone to practice social distancing when possible. Additionally, signs will be placed at public building entrances. Tape will be placed on the floor to help the practice of social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available at department lobby windows and desks of public buildings.

Everyone is encouraged to continue utilizing phone and online options for services when possible as opposed to entering public buildings. The city of Spearfish will continue to provide contactless pick-up of requested items, such as plans, records, bills, etc. People will be required to wear a face mask when meeting with city staff.

The Spearfish city campground, which opened May 1, is still accepting reservations. Showers and restrooms at campgrounds are still closed until further notice, but portable toilets and hand washing stations are available.