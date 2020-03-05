Armed robber holds up clerk; suspect walks with cash, checks

Spearfish Police Department is on the lookout for a lone male subject that robbed a business with a deadly weapon.

According to a police press release, a male suspect held up a clerk at the Yesway Convenience Store on 1st Avenue at roughly 8:24 p.m. on Wednesday.

The release details that the man flashed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register. He later left the store with an unknown amount of cash and checks.

Police describe the male as a thin adult in his mid-50's with a "scruffy" voice and wearing glasses. Security camera footage showed the male wearing a dark, hooded jacket, dark pants and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Sgt. Darin Pedneau at (605) 642-1300.