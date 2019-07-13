Spearfish nonprofit receives support from running community

On Saturday runners woke up bright and early to support a Spearfish nonprofit.

People tapped into their inner superhero and donned capes for the 33rd annual Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon and 5K.

The money from the event benefits the Northern Hills Court Appointed Special Advocate Program, or NHCASA.

CASA seeks to protect the best interests of abused and neglected children through the advocacy efforts of trained volunteers.

One of the volunteers says nearly 500 runners participated in the fundraiser this year.

"It's great to see the community support. We have a crew of volunteers that come out and help put the event on and we have runners that come from the local area as well as all across the country to support the Northern Hills CASA program. It feels great. It's great to see a nonprofit being supported in our community," Renae Servaty says, development associate of Northern Hills CASA.

They half marathon and 5K garner about $20,000 every year.