Spearfish man takes command of newest US Navy ship

Cmdr. Jedediah Kloppel

A native of Spearfish, South Dakota, Cmdr. Jedediah Kloppel graduated from the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota with a Bachelor of Science in Social Behavioral Sciences. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Naval War College with a Master of Arts in National Defense and Strategic Studies.

His operational tours include serving as communications officer aboard USS Portland (LSD 37) and USS Ponce (LPD 15); weapons officer and combat systems officer aboard USS Stockdale (DDG 106); current operations officer for commander, Carrier Strike Group 8; commissioning executive officer of USS Manchester (LCS-14); and executive officer of USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) Blue Crew.

Ashore, Kloppel served as the navy liaison and naval gunfire liaison officer for II Marine Expeditionary Force (CG II MEF). During his tour at Maritime Civil Affairs Squadron 2 (MCAS 2), he was attached to Sea, Air and Land Team 8 (ST-8) as civil affairs officer and future operations officer. He also served as a missile defense policy analyst for United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM).

His current assignment is commanding officer of USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) Blue Crew.

Kloppel’s personal awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards), and various campaign and unit awards

USS Cincinnati

The USS Cincinnati is the fifth U.S. Navy ship to honor Ohio’s third largest city.

The first was a stern-wheel casemate gunboat that served during the Civil War and was sunk by Confederate fire on two separate occasions. Raised both times and returned to service, she was decommissioned following the war.

The second Cincinnati was a cruiser commissioned in 1894. She served extensively in the Caribbean before, during, and after the Spanish-American War before being decommissioned in 1919.

The third ship to bear the name was a light cruiser commissioned in 1924 that served around the world and earned a battle star for World War II service that included convoy escort and blockade duty. She was decommissioned in 1945 after the war ended.

The fourth Cincinnati was a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine commissioned in 1978. The boat served for 17 years before being decommissioned in 1995.

LCS is a modular, reconfigurable ship, designed to meet validated fleet requirements for surface warfare (SUW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and mine countermeasures (MCM) missions in the littoral region. An interchangeable mission package is embarked on each LCS and provides the primary mission systems in one of these warfare areas. Using an open architecture design, modular weapons, sensor systems and a variety of manned and unmanned vehicles to gain, sustain and exploit littoral maritime supremacy, LCS provides U.S. joint force access to critical areas in multiple theaters.

The LCS class consists of two variants, the Freedom variant and the Independence variant, designed and built by two industry teams. The Freedom variant team is led by Lockheed Martin (for the odd-numbered hulls). The Independence variant team is led by Austal USA (for LCS 6 and the subsequent even-numbered hulls).