Spearfish has been nominated for the top 10 small towns for adventure

In mid-May, USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice, a facet of USA Today, reached out to Visit Spearfish with some good news.

Spearfish was nominated for one of their ten best readers choice awards for the category of small towns for adventure.

The executive director for visits Spearfish, Mistie Caldwell says it's an excellent fit for the community.

This isn't something Spearfish applied for Caldwell says, ten best dot com has their own expert panel that picks the nominations.

Caldwell added it's truly an honor for Spearfish to be nominated and think it will add leverage in the tourism industry.

"You know we have access to Spearfish Canyon National Scenic Highway, Black Hills National Forest; it's just a natural fit. And we really are that community that thrives on outdoor adventure," says Caldwell.

Caldwell says she is looking forward to seeing visitors, but it's important that everyone takes the right precautions to stay safe during this time of the pandemic.