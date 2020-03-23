Spearfish group providing supplies during pandemic

Spearfish Strong Community United is taking food donations for those in, especially for families and the elderly.

People are dropping off food items and volunteers are purchasing items when needed.

Organizers say this started out as something small-- beginning last week with bags for students who aren't in school-- and has spread across the community.

"It's a revolving door, where people come in and they drop off food and on their way out the door, they're holding the door to people to come and receive and they're all smiling," said Rick Radliff, an organizer for Spearfish Strong Community United. "It's almost like a party atmosphere. of course, we're all scared and nervous, but right now, it's really people helping people right now."

There are two locations to drop off donations-- Studio 621 on Main Street, and at 540 Heritage.

