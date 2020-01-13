Spearfish debuts Souper Starz fundraiser

For $10 attendees would get a bowl of soup and listen to presentations from four area groups looking for funding. The group who got the most votes would take home all the money to help their local organization out.

Amongst those who attended were Blake Joseph and Eric Gardner from Good Morning Black Hills.

Souper Starz plans on hosting three more events...and if you are in the Northern Hills and would like to get involved, they would love to hear from you.

"You can contact us through our facebook page or go to our website which is Spearfish Souper Starz and you can fill out a form and send it to us," says, Laine Mitchell

Spread the Tunes -- an organization looking to add a bandshell to the Spearfish City Park -- took home the most votes and $650

