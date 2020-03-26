Spearfish City Council approves first reading of emergency ordinance

At a special session Wednesday, March 25, the Spearfish City Council approved the first reading of an emergency ordinance implementing measures deemed necessary to slow the community spread of COVID-19.

If the ordinance receives approval of a second reading on Tuesday, March 31, it would close businesses of “public accommodation offering food and beverages for on-site consumption,” such as restaurants, bars, coffee houses, clubs, etc., to on-site/on-sale patrons from Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, April 15. During this time, the businesses can continue to provide takeout, delivery, curbside, and drive-thru services, using social distancing practices and following all guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The ordinance does not apply for:

- Places of public accommodation that offer food and beverages for off-site consumption, including grocery stores, markets, retail stores that offer food/beverages, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries (other than any portion of aforementioned businesses that offer on-site consumption, in which case, would be closed to on-site consumption)

- Retail stores

- Room service in hotels

- Health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and correctional facilities

- Crisis shelters, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, or other similar institutions

- Any emergency facilities necessary for the response to the current public health emergency or any other community emergency or disaster

- Official meetings of the city, schools, county, or state

- The operations and meetings of any state or federal courts

The ordinance, if approved, would remain in effect for 30 days, when it would automatically be repealed unless specifically readopted for a period of time by the city council.

The ordinance states that it is “necessary to suppress disease and for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, safety, and welfare of the City …”

The second reading of the emergency ordinance will take place on Tuesday, March 31. There will be an opportunity for public input. Citizens who wish to provide input are encouraged to do so in writing prior to the meeting and will also be able to participate in the remote meeting by following the instructions on the posted meeting agenda.

Please check the city’s website, for the meeting agenda. Once posted, it can be found under the “Mayor and Council” tab, under “Agendas and Minutes,” “City Council,” under the corresponding date.