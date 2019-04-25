Southwest hosts RCAS facility presentation

The Facilities Presentation's for the Rapid City Area School district continued with a meeting at South West Middle School on Thursday evening

The preliminary plan calls for three new elementary schools and South and West Middle Schools being rebuilt as well as upgrades to other schools as well.

The plan is still subject to change based off opinions shared by the public who attended the meeting as well as the announcement of the B-21 and the district having to look at estimated school attendance numbers.

"I think that it is important that we do have some new projected enrollment numbers analyzed and put together for us because we need to know what that impact and the timing of that impact." says Dr. Lori Simon