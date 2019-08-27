South Dakota’s take from the Sturgis Rally is less than last year

South Dakota’s Department of Revenue collected at least $1,269,549 from the 79th Sturgis Rally.

This, according to the department, is a 1 percent decrease from taxes collected in 2018. Most of the money collected was in state sales tax, $733,312. The collections this year also include $242,612 in state tourism tax and another $293,626 in municipal taxes.

The 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally featured a slight decrease in temporary vendors compared to 2018. The 2019 rally featured 1,006 temporary vendors, while the 2018 event had 1,011.

The Northern Black Hills, which includes Sturgis and all other communities in Meade and Lawrence counties, accumulated $943,910 in tax from the 818 vendors present. The Southern Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City, and Keystone, had 188 temporary vendors with $325,639 in total tax collected.

