South Dakotans can track unemployment claims now

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation has added a feature to allow unemployment insurance claimants to track the status of their initial claim online any time.

“The status will show in green on the main screen when a claimant is logged in,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “We are hoping this new feature will reduce calls to our call center, as this has been a frequent question.”

To ensure benefits are paid as quickly as possible, claimants need to enter correct and current personal information, such as Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and bank accounts. Incorrect information will result in a delay of benefit payment.

“Remember, to be paid, claimants need to file a weekly request for payment, even though the work search requirement is currently waived,” said Hultman. “Claimants can see the status of their weekly request for payment by clicking on Payment History.”

Unemployment claimants filing a weekly request for benefits should call 605-626-3212 after 6 p.m. CDT, or file online at RAclaims.sd.gov. Visit https://bit.ly/UIpayment to view video tutorials on how to file a weekly request for payment and other tips, quick links and options available.

