South Dakota wins a million dollars from Equifax

Credit monitoring company Equifax has reached a settlement in a lawsuit brought by a coalition of state Attorneys General - including South Dakota. The settlement includes $1,000,000 for South Dakota.

The case stems from the 2017 data breach exposing the personal information of 147 million Americans - nearly half of the population.

The stolen data included names, Social Security numbers, birthdays and credit card numbers, among other information. It's everything a hacker needs to steal someone's identity. Just because the lawsuit is over, does not mean the problem is solved.

“Don't trust the companies,” says Terry Mills with Consumer Credit Counseling Service in Rapid City. “We like to trust people but at the end of the day if people don't do their jobs then we are the ones that have to clean up their messes. Even though they're reporting, I'll tell you 30 percent of credit bureau reports are inaccurate.”

Mills says the best way to protect yourself from identity theft is by getting a report from each of the credit monitoring companies to check your expenses.

If you think you're at risk, you can set up a meeting with the Consumer Credit Counseling Service.