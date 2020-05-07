South Dakota universities and technical colleges sign transfer agreement

The South Dakota Board of Regents and the South Dakota Board of Technical Education have signed a general education transfer agreement, which guarantees that a student who completes general education courses in South Dakota will be able to transfer the credits from those courses between public universities and technical colleges.

The two systems have maintained a transfer agreement since 2005, but this new agreement is streamlined and easier to navigate for students, families, and educators. The agreement ensures that if a student completes a general education course through the state’s high school dual-credit program or in a traditional setting, the credits will transfer between public institutions in the state.

“The primary goal of this agreement is to make sure that when a student earns general education credits at a public technical college or university in South Dakota, they can transfer those credits to another public institution in the state,” said Dana Dykhouse, chairman of the South Dakota Board of Technical Education.

The agreement includes courses in a wide range of disciplines, including chemistry, computers, economics, English, history, humanities, math, political science, psychology, sociology, and speech.

“Our systems have many shared objectives, including affordability, high-quality academic rigor, and student success. This agreement reinforces those objectives and our desire to work together,” said John W. Bastian, president of the South Dakota Board of Regents.

The transfer agreement was approved by the South Dakota Board of Technical Education during a meeting on March 31, 2020 and by the South Dakota Board of Regents during a meeting on April 1, 2020. The agreement goes into effect on July 1, 2020.

The South Dakota Board of Regents is the constitutional governing body for the state’s six public universities – Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, and University of South Dakota.

The South Dakota Board of Technical Education provides oversight for the state’s four technical colleges – Lake Area Technical College, Mitchell Technical College, Southeast Technical College, and Western Dakota Technical College.