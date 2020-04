Workers, now more than ever before, are signing up for unemployment but the number of claims in South Dakota are down.

During the week of April 5 through April 11, a total of 6,152 initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits were filed with the Department of Labor and Regulation. This is a drop of 1,986 claims over the prior week’s 8,138.

Still, thousands filing in a week is dramatically higher than March 15-21 when just 1,513 claims were filed.