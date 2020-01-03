South Dakota tribes opt for their own "state address"

South Dakota tribal leaders will host their own “state address” in Ft. Pierre Jan. 16.

In a release, Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner says it is a boycott of Gov. Kristi Noem's State of the Tribes address.

The “Great Sioux Nation Tribal Address” allows Sioux Nation tribal leaders an opportunity to discuss the state of affairs as well as take a look at future challenges.

This address takes the place of the annual State of the Tribes speech during the South Dakota Legislative Session. Usually, the address is given by a tribal chairman or president of one of South Dakota’s tribes. However, this year, the state is opting to have the secretary of tribal relations give the address.