South Dakota to receive $30,000 from opioids settlement

State officials have announced South Dakota's share of a massive settlement with a British pharmaceutical company over deceptive marketing of an opioid medication.

Reckitt Benckiser Group recently agreed to pay $700 million to states over its promotion and marketing of the drug Suboxone, $400 million of which will go toward Medicaid and other government health programs. The remaining money will be split among states involved in the lawsuit.

South Dakota's total share in the lawsuit is $77,786, according to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. $47,700 of this will go toward the federal Medicaid share, so roughly $30,000 will go to the state's general fund.

Suboxone is a drug approved for use by recovering opioid addicts to reduce withdrawal symptoms. Its active ingredient, buprenorphine, has been found to be a very addictive opioid.

Ravnsborg says the settlement resolves allegations that, from 2010 through 2014, Reckitt falsely promoted the benefits and safety of Suboxone to doctors who were writing prescriptions to patients fighting opioid addictions.