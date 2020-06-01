South Dakota testing hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19

South Dakota is going forward with plans to test using a controversial anti-malaria drug in small doses to prevent COVID-19.

The drug hydroxychloroquine has attracted controversy after President Donald Trump promoted it as an antidote to COVID-19. But it has been shown in studies not to help, and even to be harmful, to people hospitalized by the virus.

Gov. Kristi Noem and researchers say this trial is different. Instead of administering the drug to people in critical condition, it will give smaller doses to people who have been exposed to the coronavirus in the hope it helps their immune system ward off COVID-19.