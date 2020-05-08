South Dakota technical colleges plan for on-campus classes this fall

South Dakota’s four technical colleges plan to resume on-campus operations this fall, with

face-to-face teaching and learning at institutions across the state. The colleges will continue to focus on providing online instruction to complete the spring and summer semesters.

“The system will continue to seek advice from experts in public health, epidemiology, and emergency management, as we make decisions to safely and appropriately prepare for the fall semester,” said Dana Dykhouse, Chairman of the Board of Technical Education. “The health of our students, faculty, and staff is paramount.”

The technical college presidents and their staff are planning for the safe return of students and implementing campus protocols required to address the ongoing public health challenge. As the situation evolves, the colleges will prioritize safety and be prepared to act quickly to promote both student well-being and success.

More specific plans will be announced by the colleges in the coming weeks and months.

The South Dakota Board of Technical Education provides support to Lake Area Technical College, Mitchell Technical College, Southeast Technical College, and Western Dakota Technical College.