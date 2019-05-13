South Dakota suing BNSF to get land for Sioux Falls project

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is suing BNSF Railway to acquire land for a massive road construction project in Sioux Falls.

The Argus Leader reports that the complaint asks for a jury to determine a fair value for the land, which would be acquired through eminent domain. The state says the land is needed for a $37 million Interstate 229 interchange reconstruction project. The state has bought out several privately-owned properties in the area.

Court documents say an independent appraiser values the chunk of land at about $50,000.

BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth tells The Associated Press that the company has been working on the agreement and the sale of the property. She says BNSF is prepared to sell it and expects the deal to move forward.

