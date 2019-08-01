South Dakota sobriety checkpoints for August

South Dakota's Department of Public Safety has released the list of sobriety checkpoints to be done during August.

Officials plan to hold 24 total checkpoints in 15 counties. The checkpoints are designed to discourage people from drinking and then driving.

August checkpoints are planned for the counties of: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Edmunds, Hughes, Lawrence, Minnehaha, Roberts and Stanley.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement. Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the Department of Public Safety.