South Dakota sees spike in COVID cases, 2 more deaths

There was a small spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections, expected with the massive testing operation related to the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota has 126 new cases, 101 of them in Minnehaha County. Another two deaths were reported in Minnehaha County; bringing the state total to 31.

Around 2,500 Smithfield workers and their families were tested Monday and Tuesday as the plant prepared to reopen.

West River saw two new infections; one in Pennington County and another in Todd.

Despite the new cases, current hospitalizations decreased by two to 70 Thursday. Health officials say this is an important statistic to consider, as social distancing efforts were designed to prevent hospitals from getting overloaded by COVID-19 cases.

The total number of recovered patients passed 2,000 as South Dakota recorded an additional 51 recoveries. 846 cases are currently active, an increase of 73 from Wednesday.

Positive cases accounted for 18 percent of the 698 total tests processed Thursday. The state had been processing around 200-300 tests over the past several days. State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton recently said average positive testing rate had been hovering around 10-13 percent.

