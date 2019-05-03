South Dakota retailers celebrate Small Business Week

The South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) is celebrating all small businesses in South Dakota during National Small Business Week, May 5-11.

The week recognizes efforts small business owners make to create jobs and support their communities.

“As we kick off Small Business Week, we encourage everyone to take advantage of the unique commerce opportunities in your community,” said SDRA Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “Small businesses are the heartbeat of our towns, and when you patronize a mom-and-pop business, you’re supporting your entire community as well.”

Small business owners work hard to grow their businesses and recognize that being an active part of the community is critical to their success.

From local engagement on public service projects, to sponsorships and public-private partnerships, small business owners strive to make a difference.

“Look at the businesses that support the little league team, get active in 4-H, or help in the schools,” Sanderson continued. “It is small, local businesses. They are regularly asked for support, and willingly give it!”