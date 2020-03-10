South Dakota has 5 possible coronavirus cases, one death

South Dakota has five presumptive cases of COVID-19, including one person from Pennington County with underlying medical conditions who died Tuesday.

The Pennington County person who died was a 60- to 69-year-old man.

The four other people are quarantined in their homes. They are identified as a Beadle County man 40-49; Charles Mix man 50-59; Davidson woman 30-39; and Minnehaha man 40-49.

As of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the state has tested 20 people; five presumptive confirmed (CDC needs to confirm), 13 negative and two pending.

The state can test about 800 people. More test kits are being requested from the federal government. Two tests are required to detect the virus.

Previous information

South Dakota has its first “presumptive positive” cases of coronavirus, according to a release from the governor’s office Tuesday afternoon.

The state Public Health Laboratory in Pierre confirmed the cases. However, the state did not release how many or where the people are living.

“The cases are travel related,” Gov. Kristi Noem said. “While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decreased the spread of illness.”

We will update the story when more information is available.

From the South Dakota Department of Health; precautions to avoid illness:

What can you do?

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Refraining from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

- Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.

Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.

South Dakota’s healthcare system is prepared to identify and treat cases of COVID-19.

If you develop symptoms:

- Call your health care provider immediately and tell them about any recent travel or exposure.

- Individuals who are concerned that they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.

- Avoid contact with other people.

- Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected. The use of facemasks also is crucial for health workers and other people who are taking care of someone infected with COVID-19 in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.