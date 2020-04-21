South Dakota reports 8th COVID-19-related death

New COVID-19 infections are still below 100 but one more person has died; reported in Minnehaha County. South Dakota now has eight deaths due to the coronavirus.

There were 70 new confirmed cases (64 of them in Minnehaha County) in the last 24-hour reporting period; bringing the state total to 1,755. Sunday and Monday, new cases were also below 100.

Testing continues to be focused in the areas around the state's only hot spot, the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls. More than 6,000 people have been tested in Minnehaha County and another

1,152 were tested in nearby Lincoln County. By comparison, just 352 people in Pennington County were tested, with 11 positive for COVID-19.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

