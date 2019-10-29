South Dakota ranks third in reckless driving

New research by Insurify shows that South Dakota is ranked third in the nation for reckless driving.

Justin Grable is a Deputy Sheriff for Pennington County.

"Reckless driving is you're intentionally doing something wrong. You know it's wrong, you know it's illegal, you're putting people in danger, and you know that, and you do it anyway," said Grable."

Some examples include: excessive speeding, ignoring traffic signals, racing, tailgating, drinking and driving, and illegally passing another vehicle.

And for every 10 thousand drivers in the state, more than 49 commit reckless driving.

And here in Rapid City, it's on the rise.

"Lately we've seen a rise in it, we've seen a lot more. We see a lot of drag racing, especially in busy intersections," said Grable.

Being charged with reckless driving almost carries the same weight as a DUI.

The class one misdemeanor can land you in jail or a fine depending on the circumstances.

Compared to the national average, South Dakota has 172 percent more reckless drivers. And being able to see is an essential part of being able to drive. So make sure you clear off your front windshield, because it can land you in trouble.

"Don't just clean off your front windshield. You also have side mirrors; every vehicle has to have a side mirror," said Grable. "Make sure you get those cleaned off too. Clean off your back window, clean off your windshield, all your windows."

Because the difference between reckless driving and careless driving is one word... intent.