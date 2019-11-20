South Dakota ranks as the second worst state for DUI's according to one national study

South Dakota ranks as the second-worst state in America for drunk driving according to a newly released national study.

South Dakota ranks near the top of the list no one wants to be on (KOTA TV)

A study released from Background Checks-dot-org ranks South Dakota as the second-worst state in their 2019 drunk driving report.

The survey looks at the number of drunk driving incidents and deaths.

And, with the holidays quickly approaching the Pennington County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone to have a plan in place before heading out.

"A time that drinking might be more prevalent for someone or maybe in a place that they are not typically at when they drink and so sometimes in the forethought of that isn't there," Says, Christian Raby, Deputy Sheriff Pennington County

While some people may try to still drive after having too much to drink, Raby also says that trying myths such as mouthwash or pennies won't help you get out of a DUI.

"Breathalyzers are just a tool used by law enforcement it isn't an absolute ruling, it is just another tool in the tool belt that Listerine or pennies won't cover up during the interaction with law enforcement," added Raby

Topping the list was Wyoming at number 1, with Montana, North Dakota and Mississippi rounding out the top 5.

